More details are emerging Monday about a 37-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman found dead over the weekend in Marystown.

The deaths have rocked the community on Newfoundland and Labrador's Burin Peninsula.

"We are all shocked," said a longtime friend of Jeff Kilfoy, who has been identified as the man whose body was discovered on a trail in a wooded area in Mooring Cove.

The body of the teenage girl was found in the basement apartment of a house on McGettigan Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Kilfoy's body was found along this trail, a short walk from the apartment. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/Ku8tFTHMue — @ryancookeNL

Kilfoy, who was from the area, was described by his friend as a "talented guy," father of three, a carpenter and barber who operated a shop out of a camper trailer in his driveway.

He had a criminal record that included three impaired driving convictions, and the friend — who asked to remain anonymous — said he had moved to Regina, Saskatchewan in 2016 after getting out of jail.

A childhood friend tells me Jeff Kilfoy was a generous man with terrible addictions. Says he never knew him to be violent. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/rsHtcYI2HJ — @ryancookeNL

The woman had only lived in Marystown for a short time, people there told CBC News, and they believe she and Kilfoy had been in a relationship and she was originally from Saskatchewan.

The woman's name has not been released.

Kilfoy's name was made public by police, who issued an advisory Saturday evening saying he was armed and dangerous. His body was found hours later, on Sunday morning.

"The police came to my door and asked me to leave because there was a situation on the go that could be dangerous," said Barbara King, who was a neighbour of Kilfoy.

"So I just took my keys and coat and left right away."

A friend of Jeff Kilfoy says he operated a barber shop out of a trailer on his property and had been living in Regina before moving back to Marystown. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

King said she didn't know Kilfoy well, but saw him playing with his children and he had been in her house a few times.

"I just feel so sad for both families because there's more than those two individuals. It's the people that are left behind,"

RCMP have said they are waiting on autopsy results from the medical examiner's office before commenting on cause of death.