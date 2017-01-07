A big change is coming at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook.

Mary Bluechardt, the current vice-president, is leaving to take up the position of president at Mount Saint Vincent University in Nova Scotia.

Bluechardt has been with Grenfell since 2011, and during that time, has seen tremendous change.

She told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show on Friday that she's witnessed "remarkable accomplishments" during her tenure.

"When I came, there was a new structure in place, and there was going to be a lot of change … and an expectation for me was to help navigate through that change," said Bluechardt.

"But you never quite know how much change is going to happen — but it's been very exciting."

Fiscal challenges

Bluechardt said despite growth and accomplishments, the campus has endured a number of challenges, including fiscal cuts. The pool on campus, a landmark in Corner Brook for 40 years, closed in 2016.

"The one thing we always try to maintain are people and programs," she said.

"The academic mandate, which is what we are about, academic programming and advancing academics for our students and our communities, that's the one thing we've tried to hold on to."

Bluechardt added that the road ahead is going to be tight, despite being an efficient body.

"I know there are more budget reductions coming. It's not going to be easy this time around."

Morgan MacDonald's sculpture of the Danger Tree at Beaumont-Hamel was unveiled in Corner Brook on June 29. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Increase in community engagement

Bluechardt said several major capital projects have been recently completed, including the installation of an atrium and a new student residence.

"Major renovations to our dining hall and new labs, increased support for students from health and wellness to teaching and learning," she said.

"We've had a new strategic plan that's been rolling out really well, advances in research and grad programs, and international student increase in numbers which we're very proud of. We now have 148 students from 32 countries."

Bluechardt was also pleased to see an increased number of self-declared Aboriginal students.

"We now have 325 — which is 25 per cent of our student population."

'You never quite know how much change is going to happen — but it's been very exciting.' - Mary Bluechardt

Bluechardt also spoke of how engaged the campus is in the Corner Brook area.

"The increase in community engagement I think is one that's really amazing. This is the community's university campus," she said.

When asked which project she was particularly proud of, Bluechardt recognized that there was a strong sense of community pride throughout the campus.

"I think if I grouped it all together, I can say that I'm leaving having felt that we've come together as a true university campus of Memorial University," she said.

"And leaving things like the Danger Tree in place, and having had the Princess Royal come and unveil that, it's really spectacular for a campus. It's unlimited what can happen in the future."