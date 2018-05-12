'There were dark days of the soul': Archbishop Martin Currie on 50 years as a priest

Archbishop Martin Currie tells it like it is, regardless of the question.

"There were some dark days of the soul, a few times," he replied when asked about some of the low points of his half-century in the priesthood.

One of the drawbacks of celibacy I always found was sometimes the loneliness. - Archbishop Martin Currie

Did those challenges force him to question his decision to become a clergyman?

Yes, "But I've always been a man of prayer, so I would take it to the Lord in prayer."

It's typical candour from the leader of the Archdiocese of St. John's, a man also described as serene, wise.

All characteristics that served him well during some trying times in the church, where abuse scandals rocked the very foundations of a religious order that has been part of the province's cultural fabric for centuries.

"I've tried to be open and transparent. Not hiding anything but try to be upfront with what is going on," he said when asked about his handling of the issue.



As the most senior Roman Catholic in Newfoundland and Labrador, Currie is accustomed to the spotlight.

But the attention is a little more intense these days, and for good reason.

Archbishop Martin Currie is pictured here as a young teen growing up in Sheet Harbour, N.S. (CBC)

Media interviews. Special church services. An anniversary dinner. A visit from the Pope's representative in Canada, Archbishop Luigi Bonazzi.

Currie is the man-of-the-hour, and it's 50 years in the making.

"It's been a good experience. Not without its difficulties," he said Friday during an interview at the Basilica Cathedral of St. John's the Baptist.

Currie was hoping for change

After growing up in Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia, Currie was ordained in May 1968 in Halifax.

It was a time of revolution, inside and outside the church.

And Currie was a bit of a rebel, known to show up at a protest or two.

"I was hoping for change in society and I was hoping for change in the church. At that time I suppose some in those days would call me a Liberal, you know."

He was ordained with 13 others.

"Two have died. Four left the priesthood. And two got into legal problems. Abuse problems," Currie said.

'More than a boss'

He came to Newfoundland more than 17 years ago.

He was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Grand Falls in late 2000, and has served as the archbishop in St. John's for more than a decade.

But retirement is beckoning. Currie will turn 75 on Dec. 11, at which time he will have to submit his resignation to the Pope Francis. It's up to the Pope whether it's accepted, but Currie seems ready for another chapter in his life.

He plans to return to Nova Scotia to be closer to family.

Archbishop Martin Currie was ordained to the priesthood in May 1968. He is pictured at the back, right in this photo. His late parents are in the foreground. (CBC)

He'll be missed, said Janet Stead, Currie's personal secretary.

"He's more than a boss. You can talk to him about anything and he's there for everyone. He's a good person," said Stead, who's worked at the archdiocese for nearly three decades.

His pending departure comes at a pivotal time for the church, with only a small fraction of Catholics practicing their faith, and burials far outnumbering baptisms.

Many churches are operating by a thread, though Currie said a plan is being worked on to revitalize the church "and be better stewards of all that God has given us."

No to same-sex marriage, yes to married priests

But there's more questions than answers.

"I think the church feels left out of the marketplace. How do we make, as the Holy Father says, missionary disciples out of people?"

Currie is a hardliner on some things, saying "marriage is between a man and a woman."

But he is more Liberal when it comes to allowing priests to marry, saying "I would like to see it changed for those who wish."

I have a big heart ... a love for the poor. - Martin Currie

He admitted the vow of celibacy required of Catholic priests has been difficult, and said he would have made a good father, husband.

"I've struggled to be faithful. One of the drawbacks of celibacy I always found was sometimes the loneliness," he said.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his life, Currie regrets that he wasn't able to "renew" the faithful in St. John's and area a little more.

He wants people to remember him in this way: "That I'm a kindhearted man. That I have a big heart. And that I have a love for the poor."