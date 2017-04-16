Monica Squires loves watching people sample her homemade gourmet marshmallows for the first time.

"You can see it in their faces. They get what I call 'marshmallow eyes,'" said Squires.

Squires said she discovered fancy gourmet marshmallows when she lived in California.

Recently, here in St. John's, she started searching online for marshmallows to buy and found marshmallow recipes instead.

"I tried a batch just to see what would happen, and they were fantastic," said Squires.

"I've never tasted anything like it."

Squires infuses her Spindrift Swirl Fine Marshmallows with spice flavours, such as cinnamon and cardamom, and natural fruit flavours.

She said the gourmet marshmallows can be dunked in tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, they can top pies and other desserts, and they can even be spread on toast.

