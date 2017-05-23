In an unexpected development, two men charged with an attempted murder in St. John's in 2013 have entered guilty pleas to some charges.

Jason Marsh, 38, and Christopher Shaw, 34, are on trial for a shooting in Williams Heights in St. John's on Nov. 11, 2013, and also on trial for aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident on Boyle Street two months earlier on Sept. 9, 2013.

In Supreme Court in St. John's on Tuesday, Marsh pleaded guilty to assault with a firearm on Kyle Mullett for the September 9th shooting. Mullett had taken a shotgun blast to the chest and was in hospital for five days.

A dramatic turn of events at a trial in YYT. Christopher Shaw (L) & Jason Marsh will be entering quilty pleas to some charges. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/TYlp8eh0D3 — @glenn_payette

Among other charges, Marsh pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault on Mullett for the shooting, and also pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault on Charles Lacosta in the Nov. 11, 2013 shooting.

Lacosta had been hit three times with .22 calibre bullets. He would spend many weeks in hospital and had several operations.

For that shooting, Marsh also pleaded guilty to endangering the life of Lacosta with a firearm.

In all, Marsh pleaded guilty to 12 charges.

Shaw had also been facing the aggravated assaults and endangering life charges, but today he pleaded guilty to three weapons charges, and charges of breaching court orders on March 3, 2014.

Not guilty pleas remain

For now, the not guilty pleas the men entered to the attempted murder of Lacosta still stand.

Technically, Shaw and Marsh haven't been convicted yet. That won't happen until the facts are read in Wednesday afternoon.

It's anticipated that at that time, the attempted murder and other charges would be withdrawn.