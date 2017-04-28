As the clock struck four on Friday afternoon, a confetti cannon went off inside Dominion grocery store on Blackmarsh Road in St. John's. Everyone standing in line got their goods for free.

The promotion was part of Dominion's Market Moments campaign, which sees the store give back to its customers.

Each shopper queued in the checkout line received up to $250 in free groceries.

"I'm amazed," said Diane Wiseman, who had a cart-full of food. "I can't believe it. Especially [with] groceries so expensive today to eat."

Diane Wiseman was ecstatic to get free food on Friday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Wiseman had a few juicy steaks in her cart, but said she regretted not filling her basket up with more.

"I saved a lot but if I knew it was free, I would have put a lot more steaks in," she said.

Waiting in line, Amy Fitzpatrick estimated she saved more than $200.

"I think it's pretty awesome," she said. "I have a couple dinners coming up and I was prepping for those so this worked out really well."

Everyone in line at Dominion on Blackmarsh Road received up to $250 in free groceries on Friday as part of Dominion's Market Moments campaign. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Store manager John Pritchett said the store has hosted the free grocery event a few times before, and it's always a favourite among the employees.

"We love two things — we love food and we love our customers," he said.

"We're going to combine those today."