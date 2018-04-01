Snowmobile trail on Labrador's north coast getting extension

It's not the road many were hoping for, but transportation on the north coast of Labrador will be getting some improvements from this year's budget.

The provincial government has plans to extend the marked snowmobile trail on the north coast of Labrador.

The marked trail already runs from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Rigolet, Postville, Makkovik and Hopedale. Next year, it will be extended from Hopedale to Natuashish and on to Nain.

MHA Randy Edmunds said the extension is something he's been pushing for for years.

"It will be an established marked trail," he said. "It will give you a comfort level and will guide you in the right direction when you get into conditions that are not favourable."

Edmunds says the extension of the marked trail could save lives.

"White-out and windy, drifty conditions are not easy on the north coast. It's easy to lose your bearings," he said.

The provincial government will also be building emergency warm-up huts along the way.

"There's been times I've been out on the sea ice and really had to work and trust my instincts, stroke down panic, to get from point A to point B in bad weather," Edmunds said.

"The comfort level for me, as a representative for the people in that area, is that those who don't have experience out on the land will have an extra precaution put in place to get them safely to their destination."