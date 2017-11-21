Newfoundland's golden boy Mark O'Brien is teaming up with Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in hopes of landing a television crime-drama series.

O'Brien has been cast as a regular in City on a Hill — a pilot picked up by Showtime, with Damon and Affleck as executive producers.

According to entertainment news website Deadline, he will play the younger brother of a notorious gangster, hampered by addictions problems and coaxed into robbing a bank.

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon present the award for best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (The Associated Press)

This is the latest break for O'Brien, who appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Arrival last year, building momentum from his role in the critically-acclaimed TV show Halt and Catch Fire.

It's been a big month for the 33-year-old actor, who recently added "father" to his job description.

O'Brien and his wife, fellow actress Georgina Reilly, welcomed their first child on Nov. 14.

Welcome to the world Penelope Florence O’Brien. We’re bursting w/ love for U! I’m so amazed by your strength @georginareilly I LOVE MY GIRLS pic.twitter.com/klfh17Fsjl — @markobrienNL

According to the Internet Movie Database, O'Brien has seven projects currently in the works, not including City on a Hill.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have had a long line of successful projects, including the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting in 1997.

While an air date for City on a Hill is not yet known, the news already has Reilly and little Penelope celebrating.