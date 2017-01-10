St. John's comedian Mark Critch got into a brief, nostalgia-fuelled feud with an icon from his youth Tuesday, after musing on Twitter about U.S. politics.

Critch got into a brief Twitter tiff with Scott Baio, the American actor and now-Trump supporter, on Tuesday.

"He is mad at me, but he did research me, I guess," Critch told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show after the fact.

"When I was a little kid, growing up on Kenmount Road, if you had told me that Chachi would attack me on social media one day, my head would explode."

The 22 Minutes star started the volley with Baio when he responded Monday to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who thought little of Meryl Streep's veiled criticism of him at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

"She's no Scott Baio," wrote Critch, making fun of the former Happy Days star, who is one of the few Hollywood actors to line up behind Trump.

Actor Scott Baio is seen speaking last July during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (The Associated Press)

Critch was not the only one to make such a crack. Comedian James Corden made the same joke Monday night on CBS's Late Late Show.

Still, Baio was not impressed, and on Tuesday fired back at Critch's profile on TV.

And you're no @jayleno @TimAllenRants Johnny Carson or even a @ConanOBrien See how that works! https://t.co/inPDLZFtXj — @ScottBaio

"I stand corrected," Critch later tweeted.

Soon after, Critch mused about the exchange, with a reference that hard-core Happy Days fans should recognize.

Burned by the man who caused the fire that burned down Arnold's. It hurts. https://t.co/wy77kJkwyt — @markcritch

'"Look, I'm all for it, come on," Critich said. "Let's go back and forth and talk about these things and make fun of each other and stuff. It's all great."