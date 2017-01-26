A man who injected drugs into his neck before stabbing a house guest and himself last June says he's sorry and he hopes to live a drug-free life.

Mark Lee Cambers, 36, had been charged with aggravated assault on Karen Noel, stemming from a stabbing at McFarlane Street in St. John's on June 9, 2016.

At times placing his hand on his heart, Cambers turned to Noel and apologized, at provincial court Thursday.

"Karen, I'm really sorry, honestly," he said. "You know it wasn't me that night. I have no hard feelings against you."

Crown prosecutor Robin Singleton sits with stabbing victim Karen Noel prior to Mark Cambers arriving at provincial court in St. John's Thursday. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Cambers was supposed to start his two-day preliminary inquiry, but instead he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

'Ambush'

Noel and her boyfriend were invited to Cambers' home to watch movies and drink beer, after the two men spent the night panhandling.

After Noel and her boyfriend went to bed in Cambers' bedroom and Cambers began calling friends, the mood changed.

'I'm sure if the drugs and alcohol weren't involved that night, obviously, the incident wouldn't have happened.' - Karen Noel

Cambers injected drugs into his throat, Crown prosecutor Robin Singleton told the court.

He took a six- to eight-inch knife and stabbed Noel in her shoulder, with the tip of the blade coming out the other side.

He told Noel he would stab her again if she didn't leave, then proceeded to slash himself, plastering his blood on the walls of his home.

"It was an ambush on a person in a very vulnerable situation," Singleton said.

'He looks healthy'

Cambers looked noticeably healthier in court Thursday than he had during previous court appearances, Noel said, as well as in photos taken the night of the stabbing.

"He looks healthy … obviously before he was under the influence of heavy drugs and alcohol," Noel told CBC News.

His lawyer, Joan Dawson, told the court Cambers has been taking part in addictions counselling at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, and wants to live a drug-free life.

As for Noel, she said she accepts Cambers apology, but it doesn't take away the emotional or physical pain that she's suffered — including nerve damage and an inability to fully trust people.

Karen Noel snapped this selfie of Mark Lee Cambers hours before he stabbed her in the shoulder as his McFarlane Street home. (Submitted by Karen Noel)

"I'm sure if the drugs and alcohol weren't involved that night obviously the incident wouldn't have happened," Noel said.

"[Just] knowing that every time I touch my shoulder, Im touching that scar. That's something I have to live with for the rest of my life."

The Crown and defence have settled on a two-and-a-half-year sentence, minus 348 days for time served.

Judge Lori Marshall is expected to make her decision Thursday afternoon.