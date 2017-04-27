The company behind the $1.7-billion Maritime Link project — which will bring Muskrat Falls power to mainland Canada — says crews have begun laying a high-voltage subsea transmission line between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

According to a statement by Emera Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, the first of two subsea cables arrived in St. John's aboard the vessel Skagerrak from Norway, while a second cable is expected in mid-May from Japan.

This reel of cable arrived in St. John's aboard the Norwegian vessel Nexans Skagerrak. Crews began laying the subsea line off Cape Ray Thursday. (Submitted by Emera NL)

A spokesperson for the company told CBC News that crews left Cape Ray Thursday morning, and were headed towards Point Aconi, N.S.

"The arrival of the submarine cables is the result of more than three years of dedication to safety and quality by our team," said Rick Janega, CEO of Emera. He said the project is on track to be completed later this summer.

Both cables span 170 kilometres and will be installed across the Cabot Strait, while more than 300 kilometres of overland transmission lines will be laid across the island.

According to Emera, each cable weighs 5,500 tonnes and, together weigh more than the Eiffel Tower. The line will be the longest of its kind in North America.