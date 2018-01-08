After four days of cancellations, Marine Atlantic ferries were back in action Monday, with an extra boat in the water to help ease congestion at its ports.

Crossings in the Cabot Strait have been cancelled since Thursday morning because of bad weather.

There were about 200 commercial vehicles waiting in Port aux Basques and North Sydney, according to Darrell Mercer, a spokesperson for the company.

All scheduled sailings for Monday were expected to go ahead. A third boat, the Atlantic Vision, left North Sydney Monday morning with a load of about 75 commercial vehicles, said Mercer.

This photo, taken on Sunday, shows some of the congestion at Marine Atlantic's Port aux Basques port. (Submitted)

There were also between 150 and 200 passengers held up at the two ports, he said.

Mercer said the backlog should be cleared by Monday night, but that would depend on how much traffic was on the highways, heading for the ferry ports.

Not over yet

And though smooth sailing was expected all day Monday, there's another system on its way, he said.

"Right now we're not exactly sure what that impact will be, but our captains will be monitoring the forecast throughout today and into tomorrow, and they'll make a final decision as to whether there will be an impact at that time."

Coolers are bare at Costco in St. John's. Marine Atlantic has added a third vessel for Monday's sailing to help ease congestion at its ports. (Submitted)

It has been a "very bad" month for weather and cancellations for Marine Atlantic, Mercer said.

"What we're seeing over the last three weeks is at least one storm system moving through each week, and of course disrupting our service for multiple days," he said.

"It's not normal to see this type of weather patterns, but we're hoping we'll soon see an improvement."