Passenger and vehicle fares with Marine Atlantic will be going up by 2.6 per cent in April, the company announced Thursday.

In a release, Marine Atlantic said the rate increase is necessary "to reflect the continuing increased costs associated with materials, supplies and labour" and to help the company provide reliable service.

According to the company website, the adult one way fare from Port aux Basques to North Sydney will go from $43.46 to $44.50.

The base cost for a vehicle will go from $113.28 to $116.21.

There will be no increase to the 15 per cent fuel surcharge, according to the release.

Marine Atlantic's 2016 budget indicated fuel surcharge increases would be needed to meet new marine diesel environment regulations by 2020.

Given the continued lower cost of fuel, the company said it won't need to bump up those fees this year.

However, Marine Atlantic said future increases are possible to allow the company to bring its fleet up to those 2020 standards.