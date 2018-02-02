Increased surcharge needed to pay for cleaner fuel, Marine Atlantic says

The expected costs of a federally mandated switch to cleaner fuel justify an upcoming increase in the cost of a ferry ride, a Marine Atlantic spokesperson says.

Marine Atlantic announced last month that the fuel surcharge added to each fare would increase by three per cent on April 1.

"The marine diesel, while it's a cleaner fuel, it's also much more expensive than the traditional Bunker C," said agency spokesperson Darrell Mercer.

"While it's great news for the environment and we certainly support that move, there is a cost associated with it, and that cost right now is being passed along to our customers."

It means the cost of a vehicle on the gulf ferry will be $37.31 and and adult fare goes to $17.96.

Higher fuel costs are the expected result of international Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA) legislation adopted by the federal government, Mercer told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"We have a transition plan that's approved by Transport Canada," he said. "We have to meet 100 per cent marine diesel by January 1, 2020. We've begun that switchover. Two of our vessels are already switched over, we're going to do a third this year."

Banking for the future?

Previously, fuel costs for Marine Atlantic actually lowered in recent years, Mercer said, due to a combination of schedule shifts, internal measures, and reduced international fuel prices.

Some of those savings were passed along to customers, Mercer said, when the fuel surcharge was reduced by six per cent.

Minister Gerry Byrne criticized the upcoming increase in the Marine Atlantic fuel surcharge, saying the company is banking money for future expenses. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Gerry Byrne, provincial minister of Fisheries and Land Resources, said the fuel surcharge amounts to Marine Atlantic banking money for future expenses.

"That just doesn't add up." Byrne told the Corner Brook Morning Show Friday.

Byrne said Marine Atlantic is prohibited from banking money for future expenses under the Financial Administration Act.

"So the question then becomes, what is the true fuel expense on Marine Atlantic and does it actually measure up with the formula that the fuel surcharge is supposed to be enacted under?" Byrne said.

But Marine Atlantic is already seeing the impact of using the more expensive fuel, Mercer said.

"What we're seeing now as we progress through this year and next year is, because we're having a larger burn of the marine diesel fuel, the price is going up," Mercer said.

"The fuel surcharge increase right now is strictly because of these increased costs that we're seeing as we transition to the more expensive marine diesel."