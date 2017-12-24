Marine Atlantic travellers on Christmas Day can expect more delays.

High winds have scrubbed the 11:45 p.m. crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney on Christmas Day.

Those sailings have been rescheduled for the same time on Boxing Day, but it warns that weather might affect that schedule as well, and things are still dicey for the rest of the week.

A notice on Marine Atlantic's website warns there may be weather delays or cancellations through to Thursday and advises customers to call or check the website before planning their trip.

Weather has wreaked havoc with Marine Atlantic's schedule this past week, stranding passengers and commercial vehicles and developing a backlog.