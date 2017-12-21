Kathy Hrisook has been stranded in North Sydney since Wednesday, waiting to sail to Port aux Basques on a Marine Atlantic ferry. Crossings have been cancelled since Tuesday because of bad weather.

She missed her mother's memorial service Thursday in Corner Brook.

Tomorrow is her mother's funeral. She'll likely miss that, too.

"I don't even think an act of God will actually get me home in time for the funeral," she said.

On Thursday, Marine Atlantic announced it will have three crossings Friday — including a commercial crossing in addition to the two that are regularly scheduled — to help clear the backlog.

Ferry leaving too late Friday

"With three crossings out of North Sydney, we should be able to transport most of the passengers and commercial traffic that's there. At least, that's our hope," said Marine Atlantic spokesman Darrell Mercer.

It's good news for most of the people stranded in Marine Atlantic's ports. But it won't help Hrisook — the Friday departure leaves at 11:45 a.m., and the trip takes at least five hours; her mother's funeral begins at 2 p.m.

"I try not to think about it," she said, her voice cracking.



"I just pretend I'm going home for Christmas, and I guess I'll deal with the mom part later."

Some might not make it for Christmas

Robert Pardy of Newfoundland and Labrador is relieved he will be able to get home Friday.

Pardy, who's been a truck driver for more than 20 years, has been waiting since Wednesday to get his rig across the strait.

Truck driver Robert Pardy is glad he will finally make it across the Cabot Strait to Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday after being delayed for two days. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

"I am going to be one of the guys who make it home for Christmas but there's a bunch of guys here who still don't know if they are going to make it home or not," he said Thursday from the North Sydney, N.S., ferry terminal.

"I guess everybody is getting a little anxious with the weather. Hopefully it'll break long enough for everyone to get home."

Mercer said Saturday morning crossings look to be on schedule right now, but the ferry service is warning customers planning to travel on the weekend that another approaching weather system could cause further delays.

Marine Atlantic's travel advisory says the following crossings could be affected by the expected high winds.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Dec. 23 at 11:45 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Dec. 23 at 11:45 p.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Dec. 24 at 11:45 a.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Dec. 24 at 11:45 a.m.

Passengers who want to make alternate travel arrangements can call Marine Atlantic's reservation line at 1-800-341-7981.