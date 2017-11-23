The Newfoundland and Labrador government will present details today on how marijuana legalization will work in the province.

A noontime news conference on the new pot legislation will include Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons, Finance Minister Tom Osborne and Indlustry Minister Christopher Mitchelmore.

Last week, sources told CBC the legislation will allow for the sale of marijuana in private stores, but that it will be licensed and regulated by the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC).

The legislation is expected to prohibit consumption in public, and people will only be able to toke up in their home on on private property.

The province will also announce that the age to buy and smoke pot will be 19, the same age as for alcohol, sources say.

Unlike alcohol, businesses won't be able to serve pot, at least not until the federal government tackles rules around edible marijuana products, sources say.