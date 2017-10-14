"Having grandchildren brings out the five-year-old inside of you," says Marie Bishop.

Bishop's small granddaughter is particularly fond of fairies, and Bishop got caught up in her interest.

Bishop has cleared the thick brush on her southern shore property and is developing what she calls a fairy garden.

"It just seems to be part of the way this garden should be."

