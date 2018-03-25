March moves along: Our audience gallery for the week of March 26

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-5°C
Gander
Partly Cloudy
-10°C
Deer Lake
Partly Cloudy
-18°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Partly Cloudy
-9°C
- Voting day in Labrador City, as union calls on members to reject final IOC offer
- Slumping economy? $3.75M lotto win? It's not enough to make this St. John's restaurant owner retire
- High school friends victims in separate accidents on Pitts Memorial Drive
- St. John's woman says military failed to help her after sexual assault
- Auto body shop scams could be hiking insurance costs, says industry expert
- Federal government's total 'market debt' now tops $1 trillion, documents show
- This Brexit whistleblower alleges 'leave' campaign used a small Canadian company to break election rules
- Canadians continue to be fooled by website that mimics government agency
- Junos 2018: Barenaked Ladies reunite, Michael Bublé returns and Rascalz rhyme
- Why a U.S-China trade war could be a 'net negative' for Canada
- Dear Jeff: A former sex worker's letter to the clients she once knew
- Grate idea: Newfoundlander builds unexpected business with bristle-free BBQ scraper
- Father dies, son escapes, after fire destroys Burnt Cove home
- Why the Big Bite Pizza victims cannot be named, even if they want to be
- 'This is making me cry': Choices For Youth accepting donations for Big Bite Pizza victim
- How are children exploited online? It can start with a photo
- NDP leadership hopefuls Gerry Rogers and Alison Coffin face off in debate
