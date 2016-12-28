Ski resorts are getting a slightly earlier start to the season this year, with White Hills in Clarenville partially open now and Marble Mountain in Corner Brook opening Saturday, just in time for New Year's Eve.

The two major destinations for skiers and snowboarders in Newfoundland and Labrador are ready to go before January this year, thanks to a combination of natural and manufactured snow.

"Unfortunately, we had some high winds and mild weather that really took a toll to the snow at the top of the mountain, so we had to delay our opening," said Marble Mountain general manager Melissa Dwyer.

"Thankfully, we hadn't made snow in that area yet because if we had, we would have lost that investment."

Dwyer told CBC Radio's On the Go Wednesday that they had hoped previously to open the mountain on Boxing Day.

Melissa Dwyer, general manager of Marble Mountain, says they're hoping for good snow-making conditions over the next few days. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

With a 9 a.m. opening on Dec. 31, Marble Mountain is still further ahead than last year when it opened Jan. 8.

Dwyer said they just finished making snow at the top of the mountain Tuesday, so 'Lightning Express,' the new high-speed chair lift installed last year, will be up and running.

"We've moved the guns further down the hill and are concentrating on some of the runs to connect from top to bottom," said Dwyer, who added there is not much natural snow on the mountain at this point.

"The mountain is pretty wide open so any wind or mild weather takes a toll on it. We don't have the great conditions that people are seeing in the woods or driving around some areas."

White Hills 'Magic Carpet' opened Tuesday

In Clarenville, skiers are already on the "bunny area" of White Hills said manager Carmel Smith Wednesday morning.

"Conditions are actually great. There's some snow-making over there plus natural snow, so it's looking really good."

The lift is not yet open, but the hill's conveyor belt-type 'magic carpet' is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for beginners and those taking lessons before the season really gets going.

Great start to opening day with the 7cm of fresh snow today. Magic carpet open everyday from 9-4pm until Dec 31st. #gottaloveourwinter pic.twitter.com/ENxN5WNJib — @SkiWhiteHills

"It's a great time to be taking lessons now. The snow is nice, and great for learning, for beginners," said Smith.

She said snow-making is coming along as they aim to open the chairlift on Jan. 6, which is close to the resort's traditional start date.

"Still need a little bit more. Mother Nature is warming up on us and if she can co-operate with us and go a bit lower we'll be back at it again."

"It's a very nice winter wonderland out here. It's totally different, even from Clarenville itself, when you start to come up to the hill."