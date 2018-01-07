Strap on your skis and get ready to hit the slopes, Marble Mountain is now open for the season.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that the Steady Brook hill is now in full swing for the winter.

"We knew that people were eager to get on the mountain," said employee Richard Wells

Skiers wait to be given the go-ahead to take the slopes on opening weekend at Marble Mountain.

"We've been hard at work on the snow making as of late, and our outdoor operation team, they basically gave us the approval after manicuring the slopes … and making it safe again for everybody."

For the first weekend of the year, Marble Mountain was offering a "locals weekend" promotion, offering $10 lessons, ski rentals, and lift tickets to all visitors from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Many locals took them up on that deal, and from Wells' vantage point, he said he saw lots of hooting and hollering, high-fives, and fun being had on the hill.

The chairlift at Marble Mountain in operation on opening day. (Submitted by Richard Wells)

"People are absolutely amazed that we're starting off our season on such a great note," said Wells.

Weather permitting, the hill expected to remain open until April 8.