Toronto Maple Leafs will be affiliate for Newfoundland Growlers

The Newfoundland Growlers have signed a three-year affiliation deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.

"We're thrilled to be here," Leafs assistant general manager Laurence Gilman said at the announcement in St. John's on Thursday.

The Growlers will be the ECHL team under the Leafs.

The NHL club previously had a 14-year affiliation with the St. John's Maple Leafs of the American Hockey League, from 1991 until 2005.

That club then moved to Toronto and became the Marlies, who play at Ricoh Colisuem.

"It really gives us great pleasure to get back into this market," said Gilman.

"We know about the passion in the market, we know about the accountability in this market.… We know the level of operation here has been top notch — and will be top notch — and we think this is an absolute slam-dunk home run for our organization."

The roster

The hunt for a head coach is on now. Interviews are underway. Officials say the position will be filled and announced in the coming weeks.

As for the roster, according to Growlers CEO Glenn Stanford, the team is currently restricted by ECHL rules but will start filling spots, potentially with some local talent, in the next week to 10 days.

"I think what you have to be really careful about is not putting a local player on this team for the sake of being a local player," Stanford said.

"Having said that, are we looking at potential Newfoundland players? Yes we are."

Glenn Stanford is the CEO of the Newfoundland Growlers. (CBC/Ted Dillon)

The Growlers will compete in the north division of the Eastern Conference, and their inaugural season starts Oct. 12, when they'll host the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre.

Season tickets for the general population go on sale Monday at the Mile One box office. They're on sale now for previous season seat holders.

And in the coming weeks, there will be package deals announced for the Growlers and the St. John's Edge.

"You know, we're one sports organization now. We're not just selling hockey, we're selling hockey and basketball, so those opportunities will be coming at some point over the summer."

