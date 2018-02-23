A special exhibition hockey game is being held at Mile One Centre between Toronto Maple Leafs alumni and the St. John's Caps — as a kickoff to the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Tickets for the Friday, March 16 game go on sale at noon, Friday Feb. 23, and are $18 each (plus tax and surcharge).

The roster for the Leafs alumni team includes Curtis "CuJo" Joseph, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive, Gary Leeman, Steve Thomas, Kevin Maguire, Dan Daoust, Dav Rei, Al Iafrate, Nik Antropov and Wayne Primeau.

St. John's IceCaps mascot Buddy the Puffin will also be in attendance.

The Toronto Maple Leafs helped open Mile One Centre on Sept. 16, 2001 with their annual Blue & White game, followed the next night by an exhibition game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs have a long history in Newfoundland, which was home to Toronto's AHL farm club — the St. John's Maple Leafs — for 15 seasons.