As many as 300 jobs in the management ranks of Newfoundland and Labrador's civil service could be cut Wednesday.

CBC News has learned that the provincial government is poised to cut hundreds of jobs from the province's public sector. An official announcement is expected later today, after the employees are given the news.

The move is another of the provincial government's steps to rein in a budget deficit which is projected to reach $1.58 billion at the end of the current fiscal year.

Premier Dwight Ball told reporters on Monday that the government was continually looking for ways to "decrease the footprint of government," but wouldn't confirm or deny whether any cuts were imminent.

"We need to make sure that we have the right people doing the right job, which would include the right amount of people doing the right job," he said.

No date has been announced for the next budget.