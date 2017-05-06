A man who threatened a cab driver in Conception Bay South will appear in court Saturday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a report at 10 p.m. Friday that the 66-year-old passenger refused to pay his taxi fare, and then made threats.

He faces charges of fraud and uttering threats

Police said the accused was held in custody overnight.

False report made

A man was charged with public mischief, following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning.

At 2:55 a.m., the RNC responded to the scene on Legion Road in Conception Bay South.

A short time later, officers located the driver, the alleged owner of the vehicle.

The man, 27, reported the vehicle stolen, however the investigation determined he had made a false report.

Police said he was released to appear in provincial court at a later date.