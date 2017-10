A 27-year-old man was scheduled to appear in a St. John's court on Saturday morning, after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received an unusual report.

At 1:13 a.m., officers were called to the west end of the city to search for the man, as he was said to be "completely nude."

Police eventually located the man, who was heavily under the influence of alcohol, and then took him into custody.

The RNC said he had also breached a court order.