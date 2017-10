A construction worker suffered a leg injury Saturday after falling into St. John's harbour.

An officer from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the 34-year-old man fell from a pier and into the water and was rescued by co-workers by boat.



He was wearing a life-jacket and taken to the hospital for further observation.



Work at the construction site has been halted pending a review by Occupational Health and Safety, according to police.