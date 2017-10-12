A motorist on the Burin Peninsula Highway was able to drive away from a collision with a moose Thursday morning.

But he wasn't able to drive past the Holyrood RCMP.

The driver hit the moose just south of Swift Current. He wasn't hurt, but he needed help from other motorists to get the animal off his car.

Then, with the windshield pulverized on the passenger side of the minivan and the driver's side glass barely intact enough to see through, the man carried on towards St. John's.

He made it 170 kilometres before the Holyrood RCMP stopped him and, as Staff Sgt. Boyd Merrill put it, "encouraged him to call a tow truck."

"That means he had no choice," said Merrill.

He said no charges were laid against the driver, calling it a "compassionate decision."

Vehicle hit moose then drove 170 kms like this trying to get to St. John's! Can you think of reasons why the driver should not have done so? pic.twitter.com/L6x2rjvQRd — @RcmpHolyrood

It's not the first time a driver has carried on after striking a moose on Newfoundland highways.

In May 2012, a Norris Arm woman drove 40 kilometres to work, bleeding and with her roof peeled back after hitting a moose.

She had no memory of the accident and didn't realize she was hurt until co-workers insisted she go to hospital.

Operation Impact

Thursday's accident comes on the heels of a weekend of heightened traffic enforcement.

RCMP divisions across the province checked 3,061 vehicles over the Thanksgiving long weekend as part of Operation Impact, a national initiative aimed at curbing traffic violations.

They charged motorists with 843 driving offences, including 628 cases of speeding or aggressive driving and six instances of cellphone use and distracted driving.

The weekend began with a fatal accident on Veterans Memorial Highway.