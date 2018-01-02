A St. John's man is having a hot shower after an unexpected dip in the icy waters of a lake in the east end of the city.

The man was out walking his dog in the east end of St. John's when he fell through the ice on Virginia Lake on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rick DeHann, platoon chief with the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

The man was able to get himself out of the water and make his way home, said DeHann.

St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon chief Rick Dehann says just because it's cold doesn't mean all ice is safe. (CBC)

The fire department was called by someone in the neighbourhood though DeHann couldn't confirm what, exactly, prompted the call — perhaps the caller saw the man go through, or heard him yell for help, DeHann said.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, DeHann said the man was out of the water and had gone home to take a warm shower.

Ice colour is crucial

DeHann said the fire department expects these kinds of calls in winter.

"Unfortunately, it does happen a little more frequently than it ought to," he said.

Lewisporte RCMP responded Sunday to a report that three snowmobilers had gone through the ice on Island Pond, off Route 340. The trio, along with two other people who helped them, were brought to hospital for treatment, but are safe, according to police.

A man is unharmed after falling through the ice on Virginia Lake on Tuesday, but people are being urged to check the thickness before venturing out. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Both DeHann and the Canadian Red Cross are urging people to pay close attention to the colour of the ice.

"Clear blue ice, that's going to be your safest ice, the thickest ice that you'll find. A kind of cloudy ice indicates that there's been some freeze and melt, but it's still pretty solid," said Jillian Mullowney, a staff member with the N.L. chapter.

"Then you have your grey ice, and that has running water underneath."

Mullowney said ice thickness should be at least:

15 centimetres to support a single person walking or skating

20 centimetres for a group or hockey game

25 centimetres for snowmobiles

"Check several areas of one body of water because ice thickness can vary," she cautioned.

Solo skating? Share your plans

If someone falls through the ice, call 911 first, said Mullowney.

"You can't help somebody else if you can't help yourself first. You want to make sure you're not going to go in the water," she said.

Ice thickness can vary across the same body of water, warns Jillian Mullowney of the Canadian Red Cross, seen here at Hughes Pond. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

One option is to reach out — with a hockey stick, a rope or something else — while lying down in order to spread your weight across the ice.

If you go out on or near ice alone, tell someone, Mullowney said.

"Let people know where you're going, when you expect to be back. Have a way to communicate," she said.