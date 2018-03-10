A man escaped serious injury Friday after his two-storey house on the Conception Bay Highway caught fire.

Fire broke out around 11 a.m., as the man, 61, was working on a vintage car in the garage.

The blaze burned the garage and caused extensive damage to the home.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross stepped in to provide emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

It was the second time this week that the Red Cross responded to house fires in the Conception Bay areas.

A couple in their 40s and two children were displaced on Tuesday by a fire on Chipper's Lane in North River.

