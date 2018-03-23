CBC News has confirmed that a 21-year-old man has died after a car crash on Pitts Memorial Drive on Thursday.

A source said the man was the driver of the vehicle and that he died overnight.

On Thursday afternoon just before 5 p.m. a car carrying three people lost control on Pitts Memorial Drive near the intersection at Richard Nolan Drive in Mount Pearl.

The car rolled over and struck a utility pole.

All three people in the vehicle were taken to hospital. The driver has died, and the two passengers have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a source confirms.

The RNC has not yet confirmed or made a statement about the fatality.