Man charged after RCMP officer allegedly assaulted during traffic stop in Deer Lake

A 25-year-old man is facing drug and assault charges after he was pulled over by an RCMP officer last week in Deer Lake.

Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway, near the Deer Lake Power Company, on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The suspect struck the officer, who was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries and released that same evening, according to a media release from the RCMP issued Monday afternoon.

The man has been charged with assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana.

He appeared in court Saturday and was released on "strict conditions," according to the release.

He will next appear in court Feb. 6, and police said the investigation is ongoing.