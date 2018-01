A 60-year-old man has been charged after reports that he allegedly fired a gun from a boat docked at a wharf in Fortune.

Marystown RCMP responded to a call at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the "crew from another boat and the employees from the local fish plant were asked to evacuate the area as a precaution."

The man was arrested without incident and he was held in custody.

RCMP said he is facing a number of charges, but did not release what those charges are.

The investigation is ongoing.