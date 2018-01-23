Police say a man was so unhappy with snowclearing by his home he drove to an equipment depot and made threats against an employee of the Department of Transportation and Works.

A 34-year-old man from Flat Bay has been charged with uttering threats and two breaches of court orders.

Bay St. George RCMP responded to a depot on the Trans-Canada Highway in the St. George's area Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The man had driven there from his house, according to RCMP.

Police said the man did not encounter the specific snowplow operator he was looking for, but employees were concerned.

The man had been scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.