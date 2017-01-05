A man who barricaded himself in his home on the Northern Peninsula and claimed to be armed has been taken into custody, police say.

The RCMP received a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday of a "very agitated" 42-year-old man alone in his home in Port au Choix.

Police said the man indicated that he was armed.

An RCMP news release does not say what the weapon was or if it was located.

Officers negotiated with the man into the evening and overnight until he was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is is receiving medical attention in hospital.

Police say he was arrested without incident and there was no risk to public safety.