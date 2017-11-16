One man is in custody, while a woman with a warrant out for her arrest escaped officers, after a flurry of police activity on Kenmount Road late Thursday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded to a call from someone who reported a woman, who was wanted by police, was inside a store.

It's unclear how the person who notified police knew the woman had a warrant out for her arrest.

Officers tried to arrest her, but a man intervened. He was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, according to the RNC.

The woman got away and police said she is still at large.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.