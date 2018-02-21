A 23-year-old man is in court Wednesday to answer to charges related to three alleged armed robberies that happened in St. John's over five days.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man targeted:

Flower Hill Grocery on Feb. 12.

Needs Convenience on Freshwater Road on Feb. 17.

Mary Anne's Convenience on Prince of Wales Street on Feb. 17.

The suspect, who is from St. John's, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested Tuesday evening without incident, according to the RNC.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.