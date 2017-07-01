After signing a management deal in Nashville in 2014, winning the opportunity to perform at Canadian Country Music Week in Saskatoon and preparing for a radio tour, Mallory Johnson has been busy.

Next for the rising country music star is performing in front of a hometown crowd at the Canada 150 celebrations July 1 in St. John's.

"I'm just so excited to get on the big stage. I mean, the last time I was on a huge stage like that was last summer at Eastbound Hoedown," said Johnson, who is represented by multiplatinum country music artist Sammy Kershaw.

"I just can't wait. I can't wait to be a part of that event and see everybody in white and red."

Johnson at the music video shoot for her first single, Tupelo. (Submitted by Mallory Johnson)

Johnson was born in Yellowknife, but raised in Conception Bay South, where she got an early introduction to the spotlight as a member of the family band the Cormiers when she was just 11 years old.

"We got to tour all the time, and we recorded multiple albums and got to meet a lot of amazing people along the way and having to experience that so young was just so awesome," she said. "I think it kind of set me up and prepared me for what I'm doing now."

Setting the stage

Johnson lives in Toronto, and said she is keeping busy writing songs and travelling back and forth to Nashville, where she recorded her debut album Postcard From Tennessee with top session players and engineers.

Mallory Johnson with members of the band who performed on the Tupelo video: from left, Craig Follett, Andrew Boulos and Chad Murphy. (Submitted by Mallory Johnson)

Musical theatre is also a big part of her background, and she'll be part of Spirit of Newfoundland's big gala at the end of the summer.

Johnson said all that time on stage singing and dancing has helped make her the performer she is today.

"You have that confidence of being able to move around and play with the audience," Johnson told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"It definitely contributes and is a major factor to being successful on stage and being, I guess, one step up from just parking and barking."

Johnson will be on stage for the free Canada 150 concert at the Dominion Memorial Market parking lot on Lake Avenue at 6 p.m., followed by the Novaks and the Sheepdogs.