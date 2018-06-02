Told he'd never walk again after ski accident, N.L. teen to stand on TEDx stage

A St. John's high school student who was told he would depend on a wheelchair for the rest of his life has defied his doctor's prognosis by slowly building back his ability to walk — and will share his story this weekend at a TED Talks event.

The first thing that popped in my mind was 'I'm going to walk again. - Malcolm Hollett

Malcolm Hollett, 17, suffered a spinal injury after taking a bad jump while skiing at White Hills Resort three years ago.

"The last thing I recall was heading toward the ramp and at the last second realized I was going far too fast,"

he told the St. John's Morning Show.

"My spine basically broke and part of it stuck out and hit my spinal cord, which the trauma and damage to my spinal cord resulted in me being paralyzed from slightly above the waist down."

Saturday's TEDx St. John's event is being held at the BMW dealership on Kenmount Road. (Google maps)

Doctors told him that he wouldn't walk again given that he had near zero muscle function below his waist, but with the help of braces Hollett was back on his feed just over two months later.

"There was no decision," he said. "I just sort of woke up one day and the first thing that popped in my mind was 'I'm going to walk again' — and there was no question of that."

Slowly building strength back into his atrophied leg muscles wasn't easy, taking years of work that involved three sessions and 32 person-hours of therapy per week.

The sense of determination that Hollett displayed over those three years is what he hopes to instil in the audience at the sold-out TEDx St. John's event Saturday night at the BMW dealership on Kenmount Road. This year's theme is Hope: Deconstructed.

The event is a local extension of the popular TED Talks events, which involve speakers giving lectures on a variety of academic, cultural and scientific topics.

"Malcolm's story is one of inspiration," said Andrew Murphy, the marketing director for TEDx St. John's. "It's one rooted in unfortunate tragedy, but with the strength and will to overcome that."

TED Talks presenters usually share stories about science, technology or culture. (Facebook/TEDx St. John's)

Speakers aren't recruited by event organizers to talk at TEDx, but they apply, Murphy said. The idea is to have people presenting who are passionate about getting their story out there.

That's certainly the case for Hollett, who has been to a few TED events and thought he could contribute something in line with this week's theme.

"The main message in terms of overcoming challenges is that 'You can.' No matter how hard it seems or how impossible it seems — you can."