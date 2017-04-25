Iceberg hunters have been flocking to Ferryland to gawk at a massive 'berg grounded off Newfoundland's southern shore. But an iceberg grounded near Makkovik might be worth a trip — it's been there for months, and you don't need a boat or a helicopter to get up close.

The iceberg grounded in Drunken Harbour, halfway between Makkovik and Hopedale, months ago.

Iceberg frozen in for winter

"It grounded there last fall, and then they had some storms, and it didn't move. So it's still there, just frozen in the ice," Allan McNeill, who lives in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, told CBC's Labrador Morning.

McNeill is originally from Makkovik and makes the trip back as often as he can, and went out looking for the iceberg after hearing about it from his cousin. He found it, much farther in towards the shore than icebergs usually make it.

"The water there is fairly shallow, so I guess it probably got drove in in a storm and got grounded in shallow waters," he said. "It's kind of far in the bay. Normally, where icebergs pass is a bit farther out to sea."

Allen McNeill estimates that the iceberg is, at its tallest point, about the height of a three-storey house, although with a much wider base. (Submitted/Allen McNeill)

McNeill estimates that at its highest spot it's about as tall as a three-storey house, but much wider around the base. Its accessibility — he was able to walk on it — gave him an idea.

"We took some ice just to take home to keep drinks cool and that, just to use," he said, making for a refreshing drink. "Nice, really fresh. It's nice to have iceberg ice. You think of how pure it should be — it's refreshing."

McNeill says he's seen plenty of icebergs — including grounded ones — but never one that came in so close and stayed for the winter — and never one that he's been able to climb aboard before.

"It's different. Normally they're moving in the tide and you can get close to them in a boat but you can't get off and get near them like that."

He's still got a chunk of the iceberg in his freezer.

"We used to have caribou in our deep freeze, but now there's lots of room," he said, laughing.