CBC-NL took a different approach with our Access Denied series than we've done with any other in-depth reporting.

Yes, we've got a long way to go in Newfoundland and Labrador when it comes to making this place more accessible for people with disabilities.

Not only did we highlight numerous serious problems, we want to be part of the answer. We want the body of stories we've done to lead to meaningful change.

People with mobility issues and other disabilities say everyone can change their habits and attitudes to improve accessibility. (CBC)

And it's in that spirit we offer up a variety of suggestions on what people who don't have disabilities can do — to show that accessibility and inclusion matter.

Some might surprise you. Some might inspire you.

1. No spitting on sidewalks

Yeah, it's yucky. And doubly revolting for people who use their arms to propel their wheelchairs. Spit — in all its germy unglory — gets all over their gloves. Ew. And further: fresh wads of bubble gum and white canes don't mix. In fact, any trash on the sidewalk can be a hazard for a person who is blind or partially sighted.

2. Corral that cart

Put back your shopping cart after buying groceries and other stuff. Someone who is blind or partially sighted could knock right into it. Ditto for someone using a cane or a wheelchair or scooter or walker.

Stray shopping carts can be a hazard if they're not put back where they belong. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC News)

3. Hands off that wheelchair

Don't push someone's wheelchair unless its owner has made the request. Not only is doing that without warning startling and a violation of etiquette, it could wind up injuring someone if you suddenly start pushing from behind and they have their hands on the wheel.

Thomas Rogers of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, who has a snazzy black pickup, says people who grab his wheelchair without asking as he's transferring into the driver's seat of the truck are trying to be helpful, but they also very often put dings in his truck because they don't know what they're doing. Also, he doesn't need the help. How do you know if he does? Just ask.

Thomas Rogers loves his truck and says it gets dinged when people try to help load his chair, something he can do himself. (CBC)

Dorcas Kelland of Paradise has a story about looking through a clothing rack in a store when another woman, without saying a word, grabbed the handles of the wheelchair she was using and pulled her away. The woman then moved in to flip through the very same clothes that Dorcas had been checking out. How does the story end? Um, the woman got an earful.

Dorcas Kelland of Paradise now uses a walker, but has used a wheelchair in the past. (CBC)

4. Sidewalks again. But different

Keep garbage bins off sidewalks. Don't park a vehicle so that it sticks out onto the sidewalk. Same reasons as above, plus people pushing strollers can get through and kids won't have to go out on the road to get around the vehicle.

This garbage bin in St. John's is blocking a sidewalk already obstructed by a pole. (CBC )

5. Going before you go

It's no fun trying to jam your suitcase into a washroom stall when you're travelling. Therefore it's tempting to use the accessible stall. But accessibility advocate Cecilia Carroll says every time she's at an airport, the accessible stall is in use. She uses a wheelchair and can't use any other stalls. Wherever you are, save the accessible stalls for those who have no other choice.

6. Get integrated

Ever heard of integrated sports leagues? They're where people with disabilities play alongside people who don't. If that sounds intriguing, Easter Seals needs more players of all abilities to join its wheelchair basketball league in its state-of-the-art gym in St. John's.

This dodgeball league at Easter Seals has players in wheelchairs and others who are able-bodied. (CBC)

Anyone outside St. John's who's interested in getting an integrated sports league on the go can contact Easter Seals for guidance and tips on how to adapt the rules.

7. Hire someone with a disability

Kathy Hawkins at InclusionNL says benefits to employers include loyalty, lower turnover rates (which saves on training costs) and higher profits, because customers go out of their way to spend money at enterprises that hire people with disabilities. There are many organizations that help with job placements, sometimes with free on-the-job support. InclusionNL is the place to start. It co-ordinates with all those groups.

8. Go universal

Planning to build a new home? Universal design is all about space that's usable for everyone, regardless of age and ability. And, crucially, in a province with a steeply aging population, universal design allows you to stay in your own home even if you develop mobility or other issues as you move into your golden years. Check out more information from Universal Design NL.

Husky Energy designed its St. John's offices to be completely accessible to everyone, but few offices and homes are built that way. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

9. Public events that are truly public

Consider holding public meetings and events in accessible places — and make sure to advertise that fact so that people disabilties know they'll be able to attend. InclusionNL can offer guidance. If the space your community group uses isn't accessible, think about applying for a grant. A couple of examples of funding sources include the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association and the federal government (the federal application period has closed for this year but there's no harm in planning for next year).

10. Make your business more welcoming

Some stores, such as the Travel Bug and the Bees Knees are starting to use temporary ramps that can get customers over the step at the entrance. The ramps are safely stored inside the shops when they're closed. Those stores had ramps made at a cost of $200 each. One resource is the StopGap Foundation.

Portable ramps make the Travel Bug and the Bees Knees more accessible. The owners had them built at a cost of $200 each. The ramps have rope handles so that they can be pulled into the stores after hours. (Courtesy of The Travel Bug)

Think about automatic door openers.They run about $2,200 for an exterior door, about $1,700 for an interior, plus an electrician's fee. Make sure you clear wide paths through your merchandise, and that your parking setup works for people who need blue zone spots.

Is your debit card machine too high to reach? Is your music so loud that someone who is hard of hearing won't be able to hear a word anyone is saying? Is the print so small on your brochures and menus that a partially sighted person would not be able to read them?

If you're assuming your accessible washroom stalls are truly accessible, take note of this warning from Jumping Bean.

A final word

If you believe that provincial accessibility regulations are not being followed, you can file a complaint with ServiceNL. People in the disabilities communities say complaints are dealt with very effectively. If you're not happy with the results, you can also turn to the Citizen's Representative.