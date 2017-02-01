Students at the College of the North Atlantic in Port aux Basques have just received a new classroom tool: A 114-kilogram helicopter blade.

Cougar Helicopters has donated a decommissioned helicopter blade from a Sikorsky S-92 aircraft to the college's non-destructive testing program.

The blade is eight metres long, nearly a metre wide and has a replacement value of about $500,000, according to a news release from the college.

It was damaged during a lightning strike in 2015 and removed from service. Students will use the blade to practise different testing methods, like ultrasonic testing and radiography testing to look for cracks and flaws inside an object.

"Our students are very excited at the prospect of working with this piece of equipment," said Robin Walters, a vice-president at the college.

Cougar Helicopters uses Sikorsky S-92 aircraft to fly workers from St. John's to offshore oil platforms. (Cougar Helicopters)

"It's a significant unit of infrastructure that will provide them with valuable hands-on experience."