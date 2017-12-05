In what may be the first rift among the new city council, Maggie Burton and Ian Froude have come out strong against the process for the upcoming budget.

The two new St. John's city councillors say the budget, which will likely be voted on next week, lacks transparency and public consultation.

"We've expressed these concerns internally and tried to move some ideas forward," Froude said. "We were dissatisfied with the lack of opportunities to have that conversation."

Burton said she ran for council on the promise of openness, but was disappointed to see a lack of public engagement for the upcoming budget

Budget is solid, councillor says

Part of their concern stems from unfortunate timing, said Coun. Dave Lane, who has taken the lead on the city's financial portfolio.

The city switched to three-year budget cycles in 2013, but holds an election every four years.

Councillors and staff typically begin budget consultations for the second and third year of a cycle in September, Lane said, which this year happened to be in the middle of the latest election campaign.

Coun. Dave Lane says the 2018 budget will not be ill-informed, due to the consultations done the previous two years. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

"I think the frustration they have is that after just being elected, a new councillor wanting change, that there was not much time to bring the public in and they're concerned what that might feel like for the residents," Lane said.

Despite a lack of communication in September, Lane says the budget will be effective due to the work put in during the first two years of the budget cycle.

"We had extensive consultation — the most we've ever had. We launched a website, we had several sessions [in 2015]. Then after that, we had many sessions over the last two years," he said. "I think this is a well-informed budget."

Burton, Froude push for mandated consultations

The two new councillors did raise one idea Lane agrees with.

Burton said she wants to see the city "create a policy where engagement is required … every year, not just at the beginning of the three year cycle."

With such a rule in place, public consultations would be consistent every year — even in the years where an election falls in the middle.

"We can and should have engagement around budgets every year," Lane said.

When asked if there was anything specific in the budget they disagreed with, Burton and Froude declined to answer.

Froude said their issue was just with the process — but also didn't say he would vote in favour of the budget next week.

"You'll know whether I support the budget or not when the opportunity comes [to vote on it]," he said.

The public have noticed, too, she said.

"People have been starting to reach out and say, 'What's on the go with budget 2018?'

"So we felt it was necessary and important to comment today, that at least the two of us have been disappointed with the lack of engagement at this point."