A sea of red crosses were planted outside the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters at Fort Townshend in St. John's on Monday — a reminder of the toll taken by impaired drivers.

The crosses are part of the 30th anniversary Red Ribbon Campaign by Mothers against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"The rows of red crosses that you see are symbols of loss. They're symbols of life, and they are symbols of remembrance," said Gloria Appleby, victims services manager for MADD.

Appleby called the crosses "a testament to the people and their families, as a life once lived is now shattered."

Police and first responders will wear red ribbons and shoelaces during November and December. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Throughout November and December, MADD will distribute millions of red ribbons across the country. Police, firefighters and other first responders will show the ribbons on their vehicles and wear red laces in their footwear.

Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of justice and public safety issued a reminder that drugs — both legal and illegal — as well as alcohol, can result in impairment.

Appleby, meanwhile, referenced a memorial started in Grand Falls-Windsor in 2011 to people hurt or killed by drunk drivers.

"As of June this year, we have 64 names on that monument and it will continue to grow, unfortunately," she said.

"We can do better.