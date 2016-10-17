People who put clothes up for sale at a now-shuttered St. John's consignment store want their cash and unsold items back.

Lush Consignment went out of business almost two months ago, and store owner Jason Lush filed for personal bankruptcy last week.

Bankruptcy records show that Lush owes almost $70,000 and has only $2,000 in total assets — a development that may complicate people's efforts to get what they are owed.

Marie Coombs is one of those who used the store to sell clothing — more than $5,000 worth since Lush Consignment opened two years ago, she said.

Marie Coombs says Lush Consignment owes her more than $100 and has unsold clothing belonging to her. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Coombs said she tried to get in touch with Lush for weeks after the store closed, but he didn't return calls or respond to emails.

"People have been reaching out to him," she said. "Where are my clothes? What's happening with the money? There has been silence."

Coombs said Lush owes her more than $100 and has some valuable clothing belonging to her — clothing that didn't sell before the store closed down.

More than a dozen people have posted on the company's Facebook page, demanding to be paid and to get their unsold clothes returned.

Owner blames economy for closure

In a statement sent to CBC News, Lush blamed the closure on the current economic situation.

"Due to the crippling turn in the local economy, Lush Consignment, like many other local businesses, has been forced into bankruptcy," Lush wrote.

"Rising rents, plummeting sales and mounting debt to cover the costs meant we could no longer stay afloat. We tried for weeks to come up with something, a new location, a new town, a new format. We tried everything. With the heaviest of hearts we ultimately had to let it go."

Lush apologized for the delays in returning items to consignors, but indicated they will get their clothing back.

"Over the past few weeks, we have gathered, packed, organized and stored all inventory items and have begun the long process of dropping these items off," Lush noted.

"This process has taken a while and we apologize and thank you for the patience you have shown."

Lush indicated he hopes to have all of the items returned by the end of this week.

While Lush says everyone will get their clothes back, the cash may be another matter. A trustee will now be in charge of sorting out his personal bankruptcy.