The RCMP are investigating a complaint that an older man in a truck tried to get a nine-year-old girl to get into his pickup truck.

In a statement Tuesday, the force said the girl was walking home in St. Bernard's around noon Monday when a man offered to give her a ride.

"When she refused, he insisted on her getting into his vehicle," the RCMP statement said.

"The child was close to her residence at the time and ran home."

The girl's mother called the police.

The driver was described as an older, white bald man with a beard, who was seen driving a blue pickup truck with an extended cab.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have been near Fortune Bay Academy on Monday and who may have seen something relevant to contact the RCMP detachment in Marystown or to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.