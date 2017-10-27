The second complainant in the Lulzim (Leon) Jakupaj trial says the former City Wide Taxi driver did far more than just drive her home at the end of a night downtown.

Testifying at Supreme Court in St. John's on Friday, the woman said Jakupaj entered her home, dragged her across the apartment and pressed his forearm against her throat.

Similar to the testimony from the first victim, the woman said Jakupaj then began forcefully kissing her.

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, had been downtown on March 21, 2016, with four friends.

At the end of the night, they hailed a City Wide cab to bring them home. The woman, along with another witness who testified on Thursday, said Jakupaj was their driver.

Lulzim — a.k.a Leon — Jakupaj exits Supreme Court in St. John's on Friday. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Both witnesses said after he dropped them off, he entered their home in Mount Pearl.

She said while checking on one of her friends who was upset, Jakupaj tried to help calm the situation by offering them some weed.

The woman said they declined the offer and left the room to go downstairs. As she passed him on the stairs, the woman said he grabbed her breast and laughed.

The woman testified from a private room at Supreme Court, appearing by video link in the courtroom.

Asked for hug, then got violent, woman says

She testified he then followed them downstairs and asked for a hug. She eventually agreed with hopes the hug would make him leave the apartment.

"That's when he grabbed me," she said.

The woman said she tried to get away and began making noise. When her friend came out of the bathroom to see what was happening, she said Jakupaj told her to "Get the f--k back in the bathroom."

She said he continued to forcibly kiss her and became more aggressive, tightening his grip and "scraping his teeth along my cheek."

Lulzim — or Leon — Jakupaj was interviewed on May 27, 2016, following his arrest for break and enter and sexual assault. Primary investigator Sgt. Colin McNeil conducted the interview. (RNC)

Jakupaj then tried to pull her pants down, she said, but she squirmed and he was only able to lower her pants a few inches.

Startled by a loud bang in the upstairs of the home, she said Jakupaj let her go and ran out of the room "laughing and smirking."

The woman was then asked to identify the man she says assaulted her. Leaving the private room she was testifying from, she walked into the courtroom and pointed to Jakupaj. When she came back on the screen from the other room, she was wiping away tears.

Called police after seeing article on his arrest

The woman went to police on May 30, 2016, alleging she had been assaulted by Jakupaj.

Three days earlier, Jakupaj had been arrested for a break and enter, where he dropped off a female passenger in Kilbride. The woman says she was moved to call the police after seeing the link to a CBC News article on Facebook about his arrest.

Jakupaj was sentenced to four years in prison for that incident.

Under cross-examination by Jakupaj's lawyer, the complainant said she did not remember why she didn't call the police that night, but said she just wanted to go to sleep.

When asked if it was possible she was remembering it wrong, she said no.

Questioned on how intoxicated she was at the time, the woman said she was aware of her surroundings and was certain it was Jakupaj who entered her house, grabbed her and pinned her against the wall.

"I am 100 per cent sure this is him," she told the defence lawyer.

The trial then adjourned for the weekend, with further proceedings on Monday.