Lulzim Jakupaj was silent as he was handcuffed and led out of court Monday afternoon, after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two of his female passengers.

Jakupaj — a man known to many as Leon the taxi driver — kept his head down as Supreme Court Justice Rosalie McGrath read a short, matter-of-fact summary of her decision: guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

His silence was in direct contrast to the bravado Jakupaj displayed at police headquarters after his arrest in May 2016.

Often switching from denial to boasting, Jakupaj told investigating officer Sgt. Colin McNeil he never assaulted two of his female passengers in March 2016.

Police didn't buy it, and neither did McGrath.

Lulzim Jakupaj was captured on surveillance video at Irving on Topsail Road in Paradise, using one of his victim's bank cards to withdraw money to pay for her cab fare. (Court exhibit)

On March 30, 2016, Jakupaj, 34, grabbed a woman in his City Wide cab by the back of her neck and put his tongue down her throat.

The now 24-year-old woman pushed him off and managed to get inside her Paradise home safely.

Video surveillance showed Jakupaj at Irving on Topsail Road in Paradise before the assault. He had used the woman's bank card to withdraw money to pay for her cab fare.

More than a week earlier, Jakupaj followed a group of his passengers inside a home in Mount Pearl.

He followed a 19-year-old woman to the downstairs apartment in the home, forcefully kissed her and tried to pull her pants down.

In her decision, Justice Rosalie McGrath said there was no evidence that either woman consented to his sexual acts.

During closing arguments in December, Crown prosecutor Dana Sullivan said the case against Jakupaj was proven with video evidence from Irving.

In her final arguments, defence lawyer Amanda Summers called into question the account of one of the complainants, reviewing how much alcohol she had consumed the night of the alleged assault.

In the other case, said Summers, the people involved — the complainant had been downtown with four friends before the alleged assault — were "very drunk," and descriptions of the cab driver varied greatly.

The case will return to court Feb. 28 for sentencing.

Jakupaj is already serving a federal sentence for an on-the-job break and enter after he followed a passenger into a home in Kilbride.

The woman was not hurt, but Jakupaj assaulted a man inside the house after they noticed an intruder.

He was sentenced to four years for that incident. At the time, he told the court he became involved in the armed conflict in Kosovo at the age of 12.

Jakupaj said he was shot and abused. However, the judge on the case said there was no evidence to suggest Jakupaj's harsh upbringing played a factor in the break and enter.