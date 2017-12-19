The Crown and the defence made their closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of Lulzim (Leon) Jakupaj.

The former St. John's cab driver is charged with sexually assaulting two of his female passengers in separate incidents in March 2016.

In court Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Dana Sullivan argued the Crown has proven its case against Jakupaj, saying video evidence confirms he drove one of the victims home because they stopped at a gas station to get cash from an ATM prior to the assault outside the woman's home.

Closing arguments are about to begin at the sexual assault trail of cab driver Lulzim Jakupaj. pic.twitter.com/hh06nEcdLt — @Fred_Hutton

One of the victims came forward after seeing a picture of Jakupaj in a CBC report after he was charged with assault.

Sullivan said that may have tainted the victim's ability to identify Jakupaj, but they have other evidence that confirms it was him.

Sullivan concluded her final arguments by saying the acts against the victims were done without consent, and therefore constitute sexual assault.

Defence questions victim's memory

In her final summations, defence lawyer Amanda Summers started by reviewing how much alcohol one of the victims had consumed the night of the alleged assault, calling into question the victim's memory of what happened.

She went on to say that in the case of the other victim, the people involved were also "very drunk" and descriptions of the cab driver varied greatly.

Summers said it's possible someone else may have used Jakupaj's name because it would be unusual for someone to give their name if they were planning a sexual assault.

Lulzim (Leon) Jakupaj sat with his head down for most of Monday in court during final arguments. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Summers said testimony from witnesses who were drinking with one of the victims indicated they didn't pay much attention to the cab driver who followed them into their house, and they also admitted to being very drunk.

She also argued one victim was sure Jakupaj was wearing a leather jacket, but video evidence proves he wasn't, and therefore her evidence should be discounted and he should be acquitted.

Summers says the issue here is identity. Says although one victim was with him for a total of about 2 hours, gave a vague description of the driver. — @Fred_Hutton

In the other incident, Summers said intoxication of the witnesses and victim should be taken into account as the testimony was so varied, and Jakupaj should be acquitted on that count as well.

Justice Rosalie McGrath said she will rule on the matter on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Request for similar fact evidence

Prior to final arguments, Sullivan asked that similar fact evidence for both incidents — which would establish a pattern of behaviour — be accepted by the court.

The defence disagreed with the crown's application, arguing there are differences in the two incidents involving the two alleged victims.

Jakupaj is already serving time at a federal institution on a four-year sentence for breaking into a home after following a female passenger in May 2016.

Justice McGrath will also rule on the similar fact evidence applications on Jan. 29.