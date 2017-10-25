Between heavy breaths, a 24-year-old woman recounts a cab ride to her Paradise home in March 2016 that she says ended with the driver's hand clutching her neck and his tongue down her throat.

The woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, was the first witness to testify at the trial for Lulzim — or Leon — Jakupaj at Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday.

Jakupaj is facing two counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred while he was working as a cab driver.

"He shoved his tongue into my mouth ... forcefully," the woman told the court via video link.

Before the judge-alone trial began, the defence went along with the Crown's request for the first witness to testify by video from a separate room.

Prosecutor Dana Sullivan told the court the woman was suffering anxiety and had panic attacks at the courthouse the day before.

Picked up on Water Street

The woman testified she was out with a friend on March 30 — first at Jack Astor's, then Christian's Pub and Greensleeves — before deciding to call it a night around 1:30 a.m.

After having several drinks, she and her friend walked from George Street to Water Street, she said, where they saw a line of cabs.

Only one driver called out to her, the woman testified. He asked if she needed a ride, and she got in the front passenger side.

The first woman to testify at Lulzim Jakupaj's sexual assault trial said she got in an orange City Wide Taxi on Water Street in the early morning of March 31, 2016. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

She identified the driver as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with dark hair, light brown skin, an accent, who was wearing a leather or pleather jacket.

He was driving an orange City Wide Taxi, the court was told.

"Would you be able to recognize the driver?" Sullivan asked.

"Absolutely," the woman said.

Sullivan left the courtroom and came back with the witness, who, while avoiding eye contact, identified Jakupaj in the prisoner's box as the man who assaulted her.

'Not wanted'

On the way home, she said, they stopped at Irving on Topsail Road in Paradise.

She got on the phone to call her friend and asked the driver to take out $100 for her at the ATM, using her Mastercard.

Questioned by defence lawyer Amanda Summers on why she'd trust the driver with her card and PIN, the woman said it was a misjudgement.

"That was a bad judgement call — nothing else," she said.

It was at Irving that the woman says she paid the driver, having known roughly how much the trip to her home could cost.

'I was confused because it took a few seconds to realize what was going on and it defintely was not wanted.' - Woman, 24, testifying at Jakupaj trial

The driver first stopped just past her driveway, the woman testified, but turned around and pulled into the front of the driveway.

As she went to get out, she said, he grabbed the back of her neck and open-mouth kissed her. He didn't let go, she said, until she pushed him away.

"I was confused because it took a few seconds to realize what was going on and it definitely was not wanted," she said.

The woman said she grabbed her bags, went inside her home and locked the door. The driver did not follow her in.

"I was upset but it was after 2 a.m. so there was nothing to do at that point so I went to bed."

She attempted to contact police the next day but didn't give a statement until days later, she said.

The trial is expected to last seven days and will hear from several witnesses.

Jakupaj is already serving time at a federal institution on a four-year sentence for breaking into a home, after following a female passenger, in May 2016.